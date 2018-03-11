WASHINGTON -- You may have noticed a special hashtag on Twitter this evening.

Many users spread the term #ShowUpForShabbat on the popular social media website to encourage Jews to unify on Shabbat in the wake of the shooting in Pittsburgh.

Synagogues all over the DMV opened their doors with the "Show Up for Shabbat" message in mind in an effort to welcome in more people Friday too.

RELATED: Local Jews stand in unity with victims of Pittsburgh shooting

Hundreds of people worshipped at the Washington Hebrew Congregation in DC's McLean Gardens neighborhood.

Danielle Pasch was one of the attendees at the Washington Hebrew Congregation. She said it was important to show up and be a part of the community.

"Obviously, a terrorist tried to keep us from coming to our place of sanctuary and I thnk that it's really great that we're coming out and coming together and we're not scared to do it," she said.

Rabbi Bruce Lustig was not surprised to see how many people showed up to his congregation.

"This was a moment of solidarity and I think people, after what happened last Saturday, wanted to be in synagogue," he said. "They wanted a sense of community."

© 2018 WUSA