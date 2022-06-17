This is the first year Pharrell's music festival has been held in DC.

WASHINGTON — The first day of the “Something in the Water” festival has concluded and many fans who went said they enjoyed their experience.

The festival, which had previously been held in Virginia Beach, celebrated its first showing in D.C. along Independence Avenue near the National Mall.

Thousands of people are planning to attend the event over the course of the weekend to see musicians like Pharrell, Ashanti and Dave Matthews Band perform.

“[It was a] once in a lifetime experience,” said D.C. native Renee Campbell. “You had to experience this.”

Many of the fans WUSA9 spoke to said the event was well organized. Security on-site could be seen frequently providing water to music lovers braving the extreme heat.

According to DC Fire and EMS, six people were transported from the event with non-life-threatening injuries. Most of those transports were related to heat exhaustion.

Something in the Water | Everyone walking by keeps mentioning how surprised they are by how chill this festival’s been. So, that’s good! Still… there’s the heat. We’ve seen a few people who need first aid. Coming tomorrow? Hydrate. Even w/ the cooler temps. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/cvoq3q0n0X — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) June 17, 2022

Prior to the festival’s kickoff, D.C. Police made it a point to let the public know the event would be safe for all its attendees.

D.C. Police officers and private security employees were visible throughout the venue.

"There is really an all-hands-on-deck government effort that we have a safe event," said Police Chief Robert Contee.

D.C. Police said they did not make any arrests on Friday related to the festival.

The festival will last through Sunday.