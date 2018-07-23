WASHINGTON -- A report that three females were raped, cut in the throat and thrown in trash cans in Southeast DC is "completely false", according to DC Police, despite widespread social media outrage to reports of the incident.

The rumor swirling claimed the incident happened in the area of 16th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

The rumor gained traction with a Facebook Live video posted Saturday where a man warned women to be careful. He said no one was reporting it, but that three women were raped and stabbed over the last few days.

WUSA9 reached out to D.C. Police about the claims, and the department told us that the reports were untrue and unfounded.

A man was shot in the area of the rumored assaults on Saturday, but no other major crimes were reported.

WUSA9 Reporter Delia Goncalves reached out a source in the 7th District who said, "this is completely false."

There is no serial rapist and killer attacking women in Southeast.

DC Councilmember Trayon White did post that he was looking into the rumors and later reported that they were not true.

The viral Facebook live video has since been taken down.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this report, please contact DC police.

