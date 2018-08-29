A third person was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman who was found in a car set on fire last December in Southeast D.C.

The fatal shooting happened on December 28, 2017 in the 800 block of Adrian Street in Southeast D.C., Metropolitan police said.

PREVIOUS: Arrest made in murder of woman found shot, in ablaze car in SE DC

When officers got to the scene that night they found a car on fire. After putting out the fire they found a woman who had been shot dead. She was identified as 23-year-old Kerrice Lewis of Hyattsville.

The first arrested was made on February 10. A man from Northeast D.C. was charged with first degree murder while armed.

On August 22 police arrested a man from Southeast D.C. He was taken from the DC Jail to the homicide branch and charged with first degree murder while armed.

On Tuesday police made the third arrest. Twenty-year-old Malique Lewis of Southeast D.C. was transported from Prince George's County Jail to the homicide branch. He was charged with first degree murder while armed.

© 2018 WUSA