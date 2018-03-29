Once upon a time a man and woman met while working at Bishop O'Connell High School in Arlington County.

The man knew she was the one and wanted to complete their fairytale.

That man's name is John Whittaker. He currently teaches at Visitation School in Georgetown. His wife-to-be Lisa Moynihan got the surprise of her life on Wednesday.

John showed up to Lisa's classroom, at the school where the couple met, with friends, family and former students and flowers to honor the special moment.

"There's no other place I could do this," John said while dropping down to one knee and handing Lisa a bouquet of red flowers. "Will you marry me?"

The audience began to scream with joy as Lisa responded, "yes."

You'd think this would be the sweetest part of the story, but it gets even better.

The ring John slid on Lisa's finger is over 70 years old and belonged to her grandmother.

John got the ring from Lisa's mother. He polished and spruced it up before putting it on Lisa's hand.

Now, the newly engaged couple is headed to Florida to celebrate Easter.

