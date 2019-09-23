Will WMATA extend Metro hours in certain locations?

If you’re new to town – not so fun fact – Metro closes at 11:30 p.m. and reopens at 3 a.m.

If you go out at dinner or drinks using Metro and want to stay out late, you need to plan to call an Uber or Lyft in order to get home. Not ideal.

This is an even bigger issue for workers making minimum wage who would like to use Metro as an inexpensive way to get to and from work, but they can’t.

Christopher Brown works at Target in Columbia Heights. He takes the Metro to work in the afternoon while it’s running, but when it’s time for him to go home around 11:30 p.m., the Metro is already closed. To get home, he has to spend more of his hard earned money to get home using Uber or Lyft. He says it can cost up to 10 times as much as a Metro ride.

Emanuel Hawkins was stranded. He had to sleep at a bus stop until Metro reopened at 3 a.m. He didn’t have extra money on him for a cab ride and his parents don’t drive.