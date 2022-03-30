Theatres continue to uphold strict COVID-19 mandates in DMV

A collection of theaters in D.C. are still requiring patrons to wear masks and verify their vaccination status.

“D.C. is back open,” a phrase often heard over the past few weeks since the removal of masks mandates and vaccination verification in many public spaces. However, not all groups are ready to jump back into normal operations that mirror life before COVID-19.

Many theaters in D.C. are still opting to require patrons to wear masks and verify their vaccination status to attend shows.

Theater Washington, an alliance in D.C. consisting of theater-related organizations, decided to continue to require strict COVID-19 policies.

“We are monitoring the decisions made in other industries such as restaurants, movies and travel, as well as in other cities and on Broadway. The safety of our audiences, artists, and staff is of utmost concern to us," President and CEO of Theatre Washington Amy Austin said in a statement.

The collective decision came about from the results of a survey Theatre Washington conducted through Limelight Insights by Shugoll. The survey inquired about theatergoers' opinions regarding ending masking and vaccination requirements in theatres starting April 30 or in subsequent months.

Theatre Washington sent surveys out to eight theaters in the region — Arena Stage, Imagination Stage, Olney Theatre Center, Round House Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Signature Theatre, Studio Theatre, and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company.

According to data provided to WUSA9 from Theatre Washington, a total of 2,128 people completed the survey between March 14 and March 17. According to the data, 53% of theatergoers are opposed to ending masking requirements at theatres in the region starting April 30. Among the 53% not in favor, 39% are "very negative about ending it."

“These statistics indicate that theatre-goers are concerned about attending the theatre this spring without a mask requirement. But as the dominoes fall to eliminate mask requirements in other areas of entertainment, theatres may be hard-pressed to continue this policy much beyond the end of April,” Austin said.

Theatergoers said in the survey that they were "not sure" about when it would be a good time to end the mask mandate.

Audience members also stated they are strongly in favor of keeping the vaccination requirement and adding an additional requirement for booster shots, according to data provided by Theatre Washington.

WUSA9 asked if the cast and crew of these theaters are required to be vaccinated. According to Austin, organizations make their own decisions about COVID-19 policies for cast and crew members.

Austin also said that cast and crew members are tested often, as much as up to three times a week in some instances.

Here are the theaters that have stricter COVID-19 policies.