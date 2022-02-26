The Wharf celebrates 5 years with Wednesday bash, slew of soon-to-come grand openings

The multi-billion dollar development in the Southwest Waterfront is celebrating its progress with the public and the much-anticipated new businesses heading its way.

WASHINGTON — Members of the public and officials came together in celebration on the Southwest Waterfront Wednesday amongst a backdrop of fireworks and live music to celebrate The Wharf's progress, as well as its sparkling additions that lie ahead.

Soon, The Wharf Phase 2 will include restaurants, such as Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen; a New Orleans-style soul food restaurant, Milk and Honey; new locations of local favorites such as Lucky Buns and Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, as well as The Atlantic's new Washington, D.C., headquarters.

In total, the collection of new shops, restaurants and businesses will open their doors on a rolling basis between fall 2022 and late spring 2023.

The neighborhood already known for its piers, cruises, luxury hotels, apartments and restaurants broke ground in 2014 and made its official debut in 2017. Since then, the public has converged to take part in the waterfront neighborhood's signature events, enjoy long strolls on the pier or have a fancy night out on the town.

The Wednesday event celebrated the upcoming additions and the official opening of the second act, alongside how far the development has come in five years.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined developers at the event to share remarks as the public celebrated with deals at some businesses and specially-created fare.