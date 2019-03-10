WASHINGTON — The next time you think about grabbing a soda, you may want to think again. Here' why. It will cost you.

On Monday several new tax changes took effect, including on soft drinks.

According to the D.C.'s Office of Tax and Revenue website, the sale of or charge for soft drinks are subject to an 8% sales and use tax.

Sales or charges for soft drinks sold for immediate consumption (like if you're at a restaurant) will remain at 10%.

Also, “soft drink” is expanded to include beverages with natural or artificial sweeteners that contains less than 100% juice, less than 50% milk, soy, rice or similar milk substitutes or coffee substitutes, coffee, cocoa or tea.

To see a full list of other tax changes, click here.

RELATED: Coca-Cola announces holiday versions of favorite drinks

RELATED: The Aperol Spritz debate has cocktail lovers fired up

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.