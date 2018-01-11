WASHINGTON -- Remember the little girl, Parker Curry, who was in awe of Michelle Obama's portrait at the National Gallery earlier this year? Well, she decided to dress up as the former first lady for Halloween -- and she nailed it!

If you don't believe us, just take a look for yourself. The mini-Michelle, who was just two-years-old when her photo went viral earlier this year tweeted: "Happy Halloween! Can you guess who I am?"

Happy #Halloween! Can you guess who I am? pic.twitter.com/LZA95MT9rl — Parker Curry (@_parkercurry) November 1, 2018

Parker Curry's photo admiring the portrait of Michelle Obama was all over the Internet earlier this year. Only a couple months later, the young girl has our hearts melting all over again.

Naturally the former first lady had to respond, because these two go way back (obviously) -- and based off her reaction she is also a fan of the Halloween outfit choice. "You nailed the look, Parker! I love it," Michelle Obama tweeted in response.

You nailed the look, Parker! I love it!!!! ❤️ https://t.co/40CArze8gT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 1, 2018

The mini Michelle Obama responded with a tweet saying "😧😧😧 Thank you Mrs. Obama!"

The two met in person back in March for a dancing party of their own.

