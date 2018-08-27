WASHINGTON -- The Library of Congress unveiled it's brand new logo last week and the internet is not here for it.

The new logo spells out library in all caps in black, bold letters with 'in Congress" written in a small, but bold orange font.

A post on the Library of Congress' blog page by Gayle Osterberg said the new logo is the image of a treasure chest, filled with limitless information and services, ready to explore and amaze if you open it up.

It can change to feature different collection items, stories, images and sounds. The potential is limitless, like the Library itself, the post reads.

The logo unveiling comes before the release of the Library's new strategic 5-year plan to make collections and services more accessible to the public.

One user said they loved the new concept, but not the new logo.

"The new logo feels like an after thought and doesn’t express your mission at all. There is nothing that makes you want to take a second look and explore further. Very disappointing," Bitterly Betty said.

Another user echoed the same sentiment.

"I’m sure that the LoC staff had the very best intentions in instituting this change, but I, for one, think that it is an unfortunate mistake," Paul wrote.

And another user.

"This is possibly the worst rebrand I’ve ever seen," said Ethan.

So not every comment was bad. One user said they're excited to see what's next for the Library.

"The library of Congress has always been a great source of information delivered in a timely manner. I was able to produce and publish two books from resources in the library. In fact the images on their covers came from the library," said John Michael. I’m looking forward to the next steps in the future."

© 2018 WUSA