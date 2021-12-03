'The Black Cat' commemorates anniversary of pandemic with virtual concert

The owners and co-workers from the concert venue put together a band over the pandemic. It's appropriately called, "The Owners."

WASHINGTON — It has been more than a year since live music shows took place anywhere. D.C.’s vibrant concert halls have tried to weather the storm to reopen when the pandemic ends.

A legendary D.C. music venue will commemorate the unhappy anniversary with a virtual concert put on by the owners themselves.

A year ago, The Black Cat in D.C. shut down because of the pandemic. Since then, its owners Dante and Catherine Ferrando spent the last year balancing the books and applying for grants to make sure the venue can reopen.

But, they also spent the time doing something else--playing music.

The couple joined with friends and co-workers to start their own band. Its appropriately named, “The Owners.”

On the anniversary of the day the club’s doors shut, The Owners will have a virtual performance from inside the Black Cat. It is at 8 p.m. on March 12 and streaming on the club's YouTube channel.

The band said through the uncertainty of last year, they made something positive: music.

“One of those sorts of silver linings of this whole epidemic that I've had time to do something like wanting to do for a long time and have a chance to do since I was a kid,” singer Catherine Ferrando said.

“So it's been really fun. A great creative outlet," Catherine added.

In addition to working at The Black Cat, all four members are veterans of the D.C. music scene. They’ve each played in various bands for years. But, this is the first time they sat down to play together in a long time.

The Owners are, Dante Ferrando on drums, Catherine Ferrando on vocals, Al Budd on guitar/vocals and Laura Harris on bass/vocals.