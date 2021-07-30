The Anthem reopens with one-night-only performance from Dave Chapelle | It's A DC Thing

Masks are required inside the venue.

WASHINGTON — The Anthem is back!

The DC music venue is finally reopening Friday, and it's kicking things off with a special one-night-only performance from Dave Chappelle.

Tickets for the show went fast. According to Ticketmaster's website, some tickets are still available for between $475-$750.

As for the first musical guest, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will be there on August 7.

Other upcoming shows include Modest Mouse, Kesha and Glass Animals.

For more information, visit the Anthem's website here.