The Anthem reopens with one-night-only performance from Dave Chapelle | It's A DC Thing

WASHINGTON — The Anthem is back!
The DC music venue is finally reopening Friday, and it's kicking things off with a special one-night-only performance from Dave Chappelle.
Tickets for the show went fast. According to Ticketmaster's website, some tickets are still available for between $475-$750.
As for the first musical guest, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will be there on August 7.
Other upcoming shows include Modest Mouse, Kesha and Glass Animals.
Of course masks are required inside the venue.
For more information, visit the Anthem's website here.
Also happening this weekend, Chapelle's untitled documentary will be screening at the Kennedy Center on Sunday. The film centers around Chappelle's current home in rural Ohio as the town deals with the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the community undergoes a cultural evolution following the murder of George Floyd.
