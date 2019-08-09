WASHINGTON — The annual Walk to Defeat ALS is weeks away from touching down on the grounds of the Washington Monument. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the walk, which supports more than 700 families across the region.

For years, families have depended on the ALS Association DMV Chapter for a type of support they can't easily find.

Retired Marine Roger Brannon was diagnosed three years ago. His left arm is starting to weaken and he is losing strength in his core. He tells WUSA9 that being part of a support group with the organization keeps him going.

" It's a monthly meeting where you can get together with other people who have ALS, the caregivers too, where you can talk about what you're going through," said Brannon, who lost more than half the people in his group since he started. "It's hard on me seeing all my friends pass away long before they should have."

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. It weakens muscles, and in some cases, makes it difficult to breathe.

According to the ALS Association, a little over 5,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with ALS each year. That's 15 new cases a day.

Every 90 minutes, someone is diagnosed with the disease and someone passes away from it, according to the national association.

Susan Chinery, a local mother of three who was diagnosed four years ago, describes it as "being stuck in a body that doesn't work."

Chinery lost her ability to speak almost two years ago and depends on assistive technology to communicate, something Executive Director Lynn Aaronson sees as a milestone for patients.

"We've come a long way with assistive technology," Aaronson said. "Over 75 percent of our patients will lose their ability to speak , so assistive technology provides a sense of freedom."

"We are the only chapter in the country to have two ALS labs: one in Richmond and one in our Rockville Office," she added.

The organization also loans equipment like motorized wheelchairs to patients until people get their own. Support from the community makes this all possible.

On Oct. 12, the local chapter will host its annual Walk to Defeat ALS in DC to help people like Brannon and Chinery, who aren't giving up hope for a cure.

The walk will take place at the Washington Monument at 2 15th St. NW.

Registration starts at 9a.m. The three-mile walk starts at 10a.m. Thousands are expected. The event will also feature a kids zone, 'Unlock ALS' ceremony and pie-throwing contest.

So far, the walk has raised just over $121,000, but the goal is much greater.

If you'd like to walk or donate in support of the movement, click here.

