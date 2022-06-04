‘Texas should not have to bear the burden’ | Governor buses undocumented migrants to DC

Gov. Abott first announced on April 6 that the state would send people who are undocumented to the US Capitol.

WASHINGTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abott (R) has announced that a bus full of undocumented migrants has officially arrived in D.C. -- a situation that some doubted would actually come to fruition, speculating the suggestion was more theatrical than literal.

Gov. Abott first announced on April 6 that the state would send people who are undocumented and crossing the U.S. border from Mexico to the steps of the US Capitol. Abott’s announcement came as he voiced opposition to President Joe Biden lifting Title 42, the public health policy the Trump administration started during the COVID-19 pandemic. It allows the government to quickly expel migrants and asylum seekers who come to the U.S. from countries where an infectious disease -- like COVID-19 -- is present.

Following the speech by the governor last week, the Central American Resource Center spoke to WUSA9 about the plan's possible impact on D.C.

"I think a lot of it is just political theater at this moment," said executive director Abel Nunez at the time. "It’s an election year and it’s a very controversial issue.”

However, according to Gov. Abbott, the bus that arrived in the capital Wednesday was filled with migrants from Colombia, Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.

The governor did not specify how many migrants total are being bused to the capital, however, he did state that a second bus is already on the way. He said that they would be dropped off between Union Station and the United States Capitol. It was not specified what, if any, resources the migrants would be provided.

"As the federal government continues to turn a blind eye to the border crisis, the State of Texas will remain steadfast in our efforts to fill in the gaps and keep Texans safe," he said in a statement regarding the decision. "By busing migrants to Washington, D.C., the Biden Administration will be able to more immediately meet the needs of the people they are allowing to cross our border. Texas should not have to bear the burden of the Biden Administration’s failure to secure our border."

Gov. Abbott ultimately directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter the buses to transport migrants from Texas to the District.

Gov. Abbott said after speaking with leaders of cities and counties along the border, "They are angry and upset about all of the catastrophes caused by the Biden open border policies and they are urgently asking for action . . . It’s the Biden administration that caused this open border problem.”