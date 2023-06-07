x
'Test Drive' a dog with DC Humane Rescue Alliance

The new program gives people the option to take a dog home for up to seven days to see if it is a good fit.

WASHINGTON — Are you interested in adopting a dog but unsure if it may be the right fit? The Humane Rescue Alliance recently launched a new "Test Drive" program that aims to alleviate some of those concerns. 

The new program allows people thinking of adopting a dog to visit an adoption center and take a dog home for seven days, with the option to return the dog, continue fostering the animal, or make the adoption official. 

This is the first time the Humane Rescue Alliance has allowed people to foster a dog on a temporary basis before deciding to make the adoption official.

According to Samantha Miller, acting director of communications for HRA, those who participate in the program will help provide safety and care for a dog as well as ease strains on shelters that are taking in high numbers while seeing slow adoptions. 

There are currently more than 120 adoptable dogs in HRA's care. Miller says several people have participated in the program and ended up adopting. 

HRA adoption centers are open seven days a week from noon until 7 p.m. Visit one of the two locations in order to "Test Drive" a fur-ever friend:

  • 71 Oglethorpe Street NW | Washington, DC 20011
  • 1201 New York Avenue NE | Washington, DC 20002

Click here to look through photos of the dogs available for adoption right now.

