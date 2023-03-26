Tens of thousands flock to Tidal Basin for cherry blossom peak bloom

It could be the last weekend of peak bloom this year.

WASHINGTON — Crowds packed the Tidal Basin Sunday, taking advantage of what might be the best weekend to see the trees in peak bloom.

"Spring is here," said Marlon Moreira who was visiting from the Dale City, VA area. "We are almost over the pandemic so people are now basically coming out and enjoying the time."

National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst says the peak bloom stage typically lasts 5-7 days, though that can be longer or shorter depending on weather conditions. Peak bloom began this year on Thursday, meaning time is limited before the blossoms begin to fade.

Litterst estimated tens of thousands of people visited the Tidal Basin Sunday to see the flowers before they disappear.

"We're seeing crowds the likes of which we certainly haven't seen in the last several years, if ever," he said.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival kite event, happening at the Washington Monument, added to the crowds in the area.

The family-friendly event was a hit with kids.

"There's like a lot of kites," said one young attendee. "I think there's maybe a gazillion ones!"

The crowds across the area were, in some ways, a reminder of what used to be normal.

"The pandemic hit literally as the trees were going into bloom in 2020 and we pivoted from in the middle of the countdown of excitement to all of a sudden having to discourage people from coming," said Litterst. "Last year we sort of opened up a little bit but yeah this year for the first time since 2019: arms are open welcoming people."

Spring, after all, is the season of rebirth--crowds and all.

D.C. resident John Zanga didn't mind at all.

"I could never get tired of this beauty," he said. "This is what it's all about. Life. Enjoying these trees and enjoying these people enjoying these trees."