WASHINGTON - Sunday morning dozens of tenants protested outside the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.

They are upset their Rhode Island Avenue Apartments are being sold, but the representatives for the National Basilica said they have no choice. Basilica reps told WUSA9's Bria White that by law churches cannot own or manage properties. Therefore, they had to sell them.

Right now the 16 units are rent-controlled.

After one of the Basilica’s parishioners died a few months ago, the buildings were donated to the church.

Renters worry that new owners could evict them or raise the rent.

A representative for the National Basilica said the church did make efforts to notify the tenants of the sale and their rights.

Residents say the Catholic Church is kicking them out of their homes. They says it’s adding to the gentrification and potentially making people homeless. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/OvAgTaxFF2 — Bria White (@BriaWhiteTV) September 16, 2018

