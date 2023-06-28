Shooting leaves teen dead in Southeast DC; Homicide investigation underway

Detectives are working to determine a motive and suspect(s) in the fatal shooting case.

WASHINGTON — A shooting in Southeast D.C. has left a teenage boy dead Tuesday night and police searching for answers in the homicide case.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Stanton Road Southeast, off of Suitland Parkway, around 10:36 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival to the scene, a teen was found suffering from injuries from the shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition to be treated, but has since died, police said. No information has been provided about the victim, including his age and name.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and suspect(s) in the fatal shooting case. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

As of Thursday, police recorded 111 homicides across the District, which is a 12% increase from the previous year. Within the same time in 2022, there were 99 reported homicides, according to the police department.