Teen shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police say a teenager was rushed to an area hospital after being shot in Southeast D.C. Friday evening.

At 7:01 p.m., a call came into the Metropolitan Police Department regarding a shooting in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace Southeast.

At the scene, officers found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators described the victim as an older teen boy.

Police say he was taken to an area hospital for treatment after the shooting.

Investigators say he wasn't conscious but was breathing at the time.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or identified any suspects or persons of interest in connection with it.

The investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story said the victim wasn't breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

