14-year-old girl arrested after stealing a car with a child inside

The teenager was treated for minor injuries after crashing the allegedly stolen car.

WASHINGTON — A teenage girl has been arrested and charged after reportedly stealing a car with a young boy still inside.

Police say that at approximately 5:50 pm Monday, Genetra Griffin got out of a car stopped in front of her home on Dubois Plaza Southeast and left a boy in the backseat of the car. Griffin told police that she noticed her car moving, and realized there was a person in the driver's seat.

She tried to open the car door, shouting "My baby! My baby!" according to the police report, but the 14-year-old girl in the car drove away with the child inside.

Griffin said she called 911 while also getting in another car and following the the person driving her car.