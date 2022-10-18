14-year-old girl arrested after stealing a car with a child inside

WASHINGTON — A teenage girl has been arrested and charged after reportedly stealing a car with a young boy still inside.
Police say that at approximately 5:50 pm Monday, Genetra Griffin got out of a car stopped in front of her home on Dubois Plaza Southeast and left a boy in the backseat of the car. Griffin told police that she noticed her car moving, and realized there was a person in the driver's seat.
She tried to open the car door, shouting "My baby! My baby!" according to the police report, but the 14-year-old girl in the car drove away with the child inside.
Griffin said she called 911 while also getting in another car and following the the person driving her car.
The stolen car was eventually involved in a collision at I-295 North at Benning Rd. The teen driver was arrested and charged with theft, kidnapping, and second-degree cruelty to a child. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment following the crash, and the boy was returned safely to his family.
