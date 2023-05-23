Teenage boy shot in Southeast DC, police say

A neighbor who was working in his yard at the time tells WUSA9 the boy ran across the street and shouted for him to call 911.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have opened an investigation into a shooting in Southeast, D.C.

Police say a teenage boy was shot in the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast on Tuesday. His exact age is unknown.

A neighbor who was working in his yard at the time tells WUSA9 his account of what happened, and how his actions may have possibly saved the boy's life.

"A black SUV pulled up. It's three people in the car. A young man in the back and I heard a loud discussion and a door open. And a young man jumped out. Then I heard a pow," the man said.

Adding, "I thought it was a backfire at first but he ran across the street and said 'I've been hit, I've been hit.' And he said 'Help, call 911.' I looked at him and he was bleeding, so I laid him down and ran and got some rope and did a tourniquet for him."

MPD is now on the lookout for two men wearing black hats, driving a black SUV last seen heading towards Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, alleged to be involved in the shooting.

Detectives have not said the extent of the boy's injuries nor what led up to the shooting.

It is unknown if the victim and suspects were known to each other.