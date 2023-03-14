Teen shot in Southeast DC on way home from school

The boy told officers he did not know the person who shot him.

WASHINGTON — A police report has given more details regarding a shooting in Southeast D.C. that left a 13-year-old boy injured.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2200 block of 14th Street around 2:15 p.m. near the DC Prep Anacostia Elementary Campus.

When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy had been shot. The teen was conscious and breathing when he was taken to an area hospital for help.

A recently obtained police report shows the teen was coming home from school when he was shot in his right thigh. The boy told officers he did not know the person who shot him.

Investigators say a witness claimed she saw an unidentified boy shooting a handgun in front of her house.

Monday night, police released a photo of a car they believe was used during the shooting. The gray/silver Hyundai was caught by a surveillance camera in the area and appears to have a license plate number 9DJ0820.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tipline at 50411. MPD offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District.

