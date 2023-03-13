Teen shot near school in Southeast DC

When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy had been shot. The teen was conscious and breathing when he was taken to an area hospital for help.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teen was shot near a Southeast D.C. school Monday afternoon.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2200 block of 14th Street around 2:15 p.m. near the DC Prep Anacostia Elementary Campus.

When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy had been shot. The teen was conscious and breathing when he was taken to an area hospital for help.

It is unclear the extent of the boy's injuries at this time.

Police have not released any information regarding a suspect, motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tipline at 50411.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.