Teen shot outside Turkey Thicket Rec Center in Northeast DC

Police say the boy shot outside the Turkey Thicket Rec Center on Friday is expected to survive.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot outside the Turkey Thicket Recreational Center in Northeast, D.C. on Friday.

Detectives say a 15-year-old boy was shot right outside the rec center on 10th Street NE, between Quincy St NE and Perry Pl NE.

WUSA9 is told after the boy was shot, he ran into the rec center for help, and someone called 911.

He was taken to the hospital with what police described as not life threatening injuries.

Neighbors described hearing six to seven gunshots.

Police brought in a K9 to search outside the rec center near the basketball courts. We're told investigators recovered a number of shell casings

Officers are working to establish a motive in this case as well as identify possible suspects.

They're also reviewing surveillance footage from the area.

