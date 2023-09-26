Teen shot in Northwest DC

The shooting comes just 24 hours after a 16-year-old boy was shot to death in Southeast D.C.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Northwest D.C. Tuesday afternoon, near Dunbar High School.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of 4th Street NW just after 3:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious teen who had been shot.

The teen was taken to an area hospital for help. There is no word on the juvenile's condition at this time but police say he was breathing when help arrived; the homicide unit was called to the scene.

Police have not confirmed the exact age of the shooting victim.

Police have closed the following roadways while investigating the shooting:

New Jersey Ave & P St NW Street Closures (No Vehicular/Pedestrian traffic)

1400 - 1600 block of NJ Ave between O and R Streets NW

300 - 400 block of P St between 3rd & 4th Streets NW

Neighbors told WUSA9's reporter they heard just a couple of shots.

Investigators are on the lookout for two male suspects. One was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans while the other may be wearing a gray hoodie and red shoes. The two were last seen in the 300 block of P Street NW.

There is no word on any possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Two men were also injured in two other separate shootings reported in D.C. in less than an hour. One man was conscious and breathing when help arrived after a shooting in the 1300 block of Howard Road Southeast at 4:07 p.m. The second man was critically injured after a shooting in the 3330 block of 14th Place SE. He was not conscious or breathing when help arrived.

The 4th Street shooting comes just 24 hours after a 16-year-old boy was shot to death in Southeast D.C. Jamal Jones died in a shooting along Green Street Monday. Jones' death marked the 199th homicide recorded this year in the District, which is a 28% increase from this time last year. In 2022, 203 people were murdered for the year.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department tip line at 50411.