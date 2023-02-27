Teen shot in Northwest DC

The boy was conscious and breathing when first responders took him to an area hospital for help.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Northwest D.C. Monday evening.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were called to the 3700 block of 10th Street near Quincy Street just before 6:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they learned a teenage boy had been shot. The boy was conscious and breathing when first responders took him to an area hospital for help. There is no word on the boy's current condition.

No suspect information has been released. There is no word on any motive or what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

Shooting Investigation in the 3700 Block of 10th Street, NW. No lookout. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 27, 2023