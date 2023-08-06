Teen boy injured after Northeast DC shooting

No suspect information has been released at this time.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot in Northeast D.C. Thursday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 5300 block of Clay Terrace NE just after 3:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a teenage boy had been shot. The boy was conscious and breathing when help arrived. It is unclear how badly the boy was hurt.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

There is no word on any possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the Metropolitan Police Department's tip line at 50411.