Teen shot in Southeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Police officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following a shooting of a teen boy in D.C.

Officers received a call at 6:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 2800 block of Jasper Road. Officials said the teen was sent to a local hospital.

The extent of the teen's injuries is not yet known. Officials are asking the public to look out for a black two-door Chevy.

Police have not released any additional information about this case. This is an ongoing investigation.