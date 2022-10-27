x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Teen shot in Southeast, DC

The extent of the teen's injuries is not yet known. Officials are asking the public to look out for a black two-door Chevy.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Police officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following a shooting of a teen boy in D.C.

Officers received a call at 6:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 2800 block of Jasper Road. Officials said the teen was sent to a local hospital. 

The extent of the teen's injuries is not yet known. Officials are asking the public to look out for a black two-door Chevy.

Police have not released any additional information about this case. This is an ongoing investigation.

WATCH: DC Police investigate shooting of man, teen in Northwest

Read more from WUSA9:

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out