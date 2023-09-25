Teen shot to death in Southeast DC

When officers arrived, they found an unconscious teenage boy who had been shot. The unidentified teen died at the scene.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot to death in Southeast D.C. Monday afternoon.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Green St., SE just after 3:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an unconscious teenage boy who had been shot. The unidentified teen died at the scene.

There is no word on any possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Investigators are on the lookout for a man between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 with medium dreads, and wearing a white and beige short-sleeve hoodie. A second suspect is described as a man with a beard, wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

While detectives are in the area, police have closed the following roadways until further notice:

2300 Block of Green Street, SE

1600 – 1700 Blocks of Galen Street, SE

