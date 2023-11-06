Teen girl shot after dinner date in DC

Metropolitan Police have issued a lookout for a man with dreadlocks, face tattoos and wearing all black with pink shoes.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police say a teenage girl is recovering after she was shot on Saturday night.

The police report shows that she said she went out to dinner with a man. Police say the two of them got back to 5th and Newcomb Streets SE just before midnight and were sitting in the man's car. That's when the girl said they got into an argument over whether the man could have her house keys.

Police say the girl then got out of the car and started to walk home. That's when the man started shooting at her and one of the bullets hit her ankle.

Several neighbors say they heard several gun shots on Saturday night.

"It's very, very chaotic," explained one woman who didn't want to be identified, "Gun shots, robbing, raping, breaking into people's houses, you know a lot of people getting beat up stabbed, it's real bad."

The girl was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. But one woman who lives in the neighborhood says she's afraid to walk around the community, even during daylight hours.

"It's scary like walking to church or coming back from church 'cause I don't know what's going to happen," she said, "I don't even like walking because I go to school five days a week, and they pick me up, Thank God."

Police are still looking for the shooter. He is described as a man with dreadlocks and face tattoos. At the time of the shooting, police say he was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a black ski mask and pink shoes. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.