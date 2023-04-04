Teen girl arrested, charged for robbery, carjacking incidents in Northwest DC

The teenager was arrested on Monday for the offenses, police said. No information has been provided about the other suspects involved.

WASHINGTON — A 14-year-old girl has been arrested for robbery and carjacking offenses that happened across Northwest D.C., police said.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department said the first incident happened on Jan. 7, around 10:40 a.m., and was a robbery. In the case, a victim on 6th Street Northwest, nearby H Street Northwest, was approached by suspects; one of which took property from them. They then fled the scene. It is unknown what the property was or the worth of it.

In the second incident, which happened on Feb. 23, just before 2 p.m., the suspects approached the victim on 3rd Street Northwest, nearby T Street Northwest.

One of the suspects sprayed the victim with pepper spray and took their vehicle keys. The suspects then left the scene in the victim's vehicle. Police said the vehicle has since been recovered.

Police said that a 14-year-old girl, of Northeast D.C., was arrested and charged on Monday for the offenses.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.