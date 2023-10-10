3 teens arrested in connection to two armed carjackings in DC

DC Police, Seat Pleasant Police, and Fairfax County Police joined forces in order to apprehend and arrest the teens responsible.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Three teenagers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in two armed carjackings that took place in D.C.

Police say the first carjacking occurred just before midnight on Sunday. Officers say the carjackers approached the victim who was sitting in her car on 58th Street in Northeast. The teens, armed with guns, forced the victim out of her car, hopped inside, and fled the scene in the stolen car.

Then just hours later, just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday, a second carjacking was reported on 21st Place, Southeast. Just like the first carjacking, the culprits flashed their guns and forced the victim out of his car.

However this time, a Seat Pleasant officer spotted both of the stolen cars. DC Police, Seat Pleasant Police, and Fairfax County Police joined forces in order to apprehend and arrest the teens responsible for the carjackings.

The carjackers arrested were 14, 15, and 16-years-old, all from Northeast, D.C. All three were charged with armed carjacking Monday morning.