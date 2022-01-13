Teen boy shot Thursday in Northwest D.C.

Anyone with information should call the police at 202-727-9099/text 50411.

WASHINGTON — D.C. police confirmed Thursday that a teenage boy was shot in Northwest.

Police say that the shooting occurred in the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue. The boy is said to have been found conscious and breathing. They have not yet released any lookout information, identifying information about the teenager or what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information should call the police at 202-727-9099 or send a text message to 50411.

Just weeks ago, an 18-year-old was left dead after a shooting that happened on Jan. 4. Around 4:30 p.m., in the 3300 block of 12th Street, Metropolitan Police Department officers found the victim shot and unresponsive in the hallway of an apartment building.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services then responded and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. He was pronounced dead on the scene.