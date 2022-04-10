Teen assaulted, robbed in Northwest DC

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries sustained in the assault.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a teen was assaulted and robbed Monday afternoon in a Northwest, D.C. neighborhood.

The teenage boy was walking on New Jersey Avenue, off of O Street NW near Dunbar High School around 4 p.m. when he was allegedly approached by two suspects. The duo approached the teen near an alley.

One of the suspects punched the victim in the face, then both suspects kicked and punched him in the face and head area numerous times, according to a police report. One of the suspects then told the victim to give them his phone and shoes.

The suspects ran away with the victim's items through the west valley on New Jersey Avenue.

The phone, identified as a iPhone 12, has been valued at $1,200 and the shoes, New Balance 990, was declared to be around $210 in value. According to the police report, the shoes have been recovered, but the phone has not.