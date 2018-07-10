Their eyes were red.

A few #CancelKavanaugh protesters could be seen crying after the Senate voted 50-48 to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh as the next U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

Protesters outside of the U.S. Supreme Court chanted “This is not over” and “We won’t back down!"

For at least the third straight day in a row, anti-Kavanaugh protesters took over the bottom of the U.S. Supreme Court stairs, parts of the Capital Building and U.S. Senate Office.

“I cannot make my voice heard through my senator because my senator has no voting rights,” said Victoria Lord, a #CancelKavanaugh protester from Washington D.C., “This is the only venue I have to express my disgust with what’s happening to our country and to the courts.”

The confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh opened the doors to a very personal discussion on sexual abuse for men and women across the country. Lord sides with the #MeToo movement. She also protesting Kavanaugh for his reaction to sexual assault allegations.

“Any man who can up in front of the Senate Judiciary and be so disrespectful as to commit perjury, does not belong on the highest court of the land,” Lord said.

She’s not the only DC resident to experience this hearing.

On the other side, Christy Phagin, a Kavanaugh supporter.

“Locally I feel like most days I have to hide who I am, because I can’t wear my hat and my shirt in this area that I live in. So to be out here to be out with other supporters, it’s just been a really positive experience as far as the day has gone,” said Phagin.

Phagin proudly wore her MAGA hat with a handful of other supporters. Anti-Kavanaugh supporters easily out-numbered the small counter-protest.

“You know Kavanaugh, he’s a Constitutionalist. He judges based on the Constitution. That right there, that means everything,” said Phagin.

After the confirmation vote, more U.S. Capitol Police lined the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court and blocked the outside steps with a barricade.

