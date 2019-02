WASHINGTON — A teacher has been arrested after he was caught choking a student on a surveillance camera at Barnard Elementary School in D.C., Metropolitan police said.

The assault happened on January 17, around 3:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Decatur Street in Northwest D.C.

Police said 50-year-old Jarvis Bernard Massenburg, of Bowie physically assaulted a student. He was arrested on Thursday and charged with second degree child cruelty.