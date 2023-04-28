2 DC third graders shadow Chief Contee on 'Take Your Child to Work Day'

Third graders Caiden Daise Demetrius Wood-Fork got to experience their dream jobs on "Take Your Child to Work Day."

WASHINGTON — Outgoing DC Police Chief Robert Contee spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since announcing his departure from the department where he's spent his entire career. The chief joined Mayor Muriel Bowser to provide an update on summer policing strategies and new community engagement efforts that can be expected from MPD in the coming months.

So who got the first one-on-one interview with the chief? Two eager elementary school students!

Caiden Daise, a third grader at Noyes Elementary, and Demetrius Wood-Fork, a third grader at Shining Stars Montessori Academy, got to experience their dream jobs on "National Take Your Child To Work Day."

Demetrius wants to be a police officer and Caiden has been bitten by the journalism bug, with hopes of being a news reporter. Both boys say they want to be able to help people in their future careers.

WUSA9's Lorenzo Hall teamed up with Caiden to interview Chief Contee and Officer Demetrius. First up, they wanted to hear what the chief does for fun, considering he has such a demanding job.

"I like to just cool off," Contee said. "I'm really kind've a very private person even though my job is very high profile. I just like to relax ... I like to go to the beach, spend time by the water. And that just really helps me to reset and recalibrate ... I'm looking forward to doing more of that in the future."