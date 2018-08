WASHINGTON -- Crews are investigating a suspicious package of white powder found in Northwest along Massachusetts Ave., D.C., Metropolitan police said.

A white powder substance was found around 8:55 a.m. in the 2300 block of Massachusetts Ave. between California St. and Sheridan Cir.

Secret Service requested fire and hazmat.

Traffic in the area is backed up, according to a WUSA9 photographer who is at the scene.

Traffic backed up on Massachusetts Ave at California St nw due to the investigation of the suspicious package found #WUSA9 #traffic #breaking #investigation pic.twitter.com/MNkACkcuf4 — Nick Petrillo (@ThAt_PhOtOg_GuY) August 21, 2018

