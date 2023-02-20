Police investigating suspicious death in Northeast DC

DC Police have not yet said how the person died.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating a death they call suspicious, but have not yet said how the person died.

Officers were called to the area of 12th and H Streets, near an AutoZone Auto Parts in Northeast D.C. around midnight on Monday. Once on scene, they found a man dead. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and were investigating early Monday. Right now, that investigation is ongoing.

No witnesses have come forward to give police an idea of what happened. So far, police have not released any additional information. The identity of the dead man has not been made public.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional information. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

A violent night in Prince George's County has left police investigating several shootings, including one that left a man dead Sunday.