Police asking for the public's help identifying suspects in Northwest DC shooting

WASHINGTON — A man was injured in a Northwest D.C. shooting early Wednesday and now police are asking for the public's help identifying the people involved in the incident.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 9th Street Northwest, nearby T Street Northwest, a few minutes after 3 a.m. following a reported shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Through an investigation, police were able to obtain surveillance camera footage of the suspects and vehicle, described as a red Hyundai Tucson, involved in the incident. The suspects are wanted for charges related to the assault with a dangerous weapon (gun) offense.

MPD seeks suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/3HCXUI86rY pic.twitter.com/mbNrVEm3NJ — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 7, 2023