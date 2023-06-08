Police asking for the public's help identifying suspects in Northwest DC shooting

WASHINGTON — A man was injured in a Northwest D.C. shooting early Wednesday and now police are asking for the public's help identifying the people involved in the incident.
Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 9th Street Northwest, nearby T Street Northwest, a few minutes after 3 a.m. following a reported shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Through an investigation, police were able to obtain surveillance camera footage of the suspects and vehicle, described as a red Hyundai Tucson, involved in the incident. The suspects are wanted for charges related to the assault with a dangerous weapon (gun) offense.
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
Watch Next: Police: Pallbearer shot to death by man in charge of funeral for 10-year-old shooting victim
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.