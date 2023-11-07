Motorcyclist carjacked at gunpoint in Northwest DC

The victim handed over the motorcycle and the suspect drove away on the stolen bike.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding the suspects who carjacked a motorcyclist at gunpoint in Northwest D.C. Monday evening.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the armed carjacking happened in the 1500 block of 11th Street, Northwest around 7:45 p.m.

Investigators say one of the suspects was walking while the other was on a different motorcycle. The pair approached and one pulled out a gun before demanding the victim's motorcycle.

The victim handed over the motorcycle and the suspect drove away on the stolen bike.

Both of the motorcycles have since been recovered, according to police.

Detectives shared photos of the suspects on Twitter Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in D.C.