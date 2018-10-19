WASHINGTON -- Police are searching for two suspects who were involved in carjacking a vehicle with a 5-year-old child inside and then leaving the car on the side of the road.

The unarmed carjacking happened Friday at 8:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of E. Street in Southeast D.C. near Watkins Elementary School. The owner of the car was dropping a child off at the school when he/she noticed the suspects stealing something from the vehicle.

The owner of the the car asked the suspects to return the items to the vehicle. While this discussion was happening one of the suspects jumped out of the car they were in and got into the driver's side of the car.

The suspect was able to drive off in the car with the child inside. D.C. police said the car was recovered shortly after in the 1600 block of D Street in Southeast. The child was not hurt.

As we work to identify and apprehend the suspects in this case, we ask if anyone has video or any information related to this incident you contact us on 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

