2 suspects, including juvenile arrested after armed carjacking in Northeast DC

Police believe the duo may be linked to several other crimes in D.C.

WASHINGTON — A man and a juvenile boy were arrested after an apparent armed carjacking turned pursuit in Northeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the owner of a Nissan sedan got his car stolen at gunpoint on the 4100 block of Gault Place.

The vehicle was later found on Benning Road near 17th Street, police said. Officers from the 5th District pursued the car into Maryland with help from Prince George's County Police Department officers.

The man and juvenile got out of the car on the 200 block of West Hampton Avenue in Capitol Heights where the chase ensued on foot.

Police were able to catch up to the suspects and they were arrested by PGPD.

No one was hurt during the incident, D.C. police said.

At this time, officers are investigating the scene and looking into the car that was stolen and the weapon used in the crime.