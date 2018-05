WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Police are searching for suspects who bailed out of a carjacked vehicle after a crash in Northeast, D.C. early Friday morning.

US Park Police said the brief chase and crash happened around 5:25 a.m. possibly in the area of the 300 block of 3rd St. in Northeast, D.C.

Three males and one female bailed out of the car and ran off in different directions, authorities added.

We will continue to update you as we learn more about this.

