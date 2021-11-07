DC Police: Man wanted for first-degree sexual abuse, kidnapping and armed carjacking

WASHINGTON — There is a man wanted by police after he is alleged to have carjacked, kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman in Northwest D.C. on Sunday, July 11, according to DC Police's sexual assault unit.
The incident happened in the 4500 Block of 9th Street, Northwest around 5:30 p.m. The woman was approached by the man while sitting in their vehicle, said police.
Per officials, the suspect brandished a gun, entered the woman’s vehicle and forced her to drive to the 500 block of Crittenden Street, Northwest, for an undisclosed purpose. Once at the location the man engaged in a forced sexual act with the woman, according to D.C. Police.
The man then forced the woman out of her car then fled the scene of the sexual assault in the car that he stole, according to police.
The suspect is described as a man of dark complexion that is between the age of 19-20, thin build. He was wearing a white T-shirt, green basketball shorts, a black ski-mask, and rectangular-shaped black glasses, according to D.C. Police.
The woman’s vehicle shown above is described as a white 2012 Chevy Volt four-door, with Maryland tag 9AY5678.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.