Police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted someone after posing as a driver of a vehicle for hire early Sunday morning.

The assault occurred in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast at around 3 a.m. The male victim entered the suspect’s car, who then drove to the H Street location, and sexually assaulted the victim.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his late 20’s to early 30’s. He was balding and had a thick beard. Police say he was last seen wearing a beige hooded shirt and black and dark blue sweatpants.

He was driving a small black sports utility vehicle.

At this time, police cannot confirm which car service the suspect was posing as a driver of.

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727 9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for any crime committed in the District of Columbia.

© 2018 WUSA