WASHINGTON -- A suspect suffered at least one gun shot wound after a police-involved shooting in D.C. on Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the D.C. side of Eastern Avenue. The officer involved was a Takoma Park, Md. police officer.
Police say the suspect opened fire on the officer and the officer shot back. The suspect was shot at least one time and transported to a local hospital while he was conscious and breathing.
Police say the officer was not shot.
No further information has been released at this time.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
© 2018 WUSA