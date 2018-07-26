WASHINGTON -- A suspect suffered at least one gun shot wound after a police-involved shooting in D.C. on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the D.C. side of Eastern Avenue. The officer involved was a Takoma Park, Md. police officer.

On scene of police involved shooting by @TakomaParkPD. Adult man shot but breathing and conscious. Officer not hurt. @DCPoliceDept leading investigation b/c shooting happened on DC side of Eastern Avenue @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/02uSuwxvRE — Delia Gonçalves (@deliangoncalves) July 26, 2018

Police say the suspect opened fire on the officer and the officer shot back. The suspect was shot at least one time and transported to a local hospital while he was conscious and breathing.

Police say the officer was not shot.

No further information has been released at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

© 2018 WUSA