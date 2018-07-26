WASHINGTON -- A suspect suffered at least one gun shot wound after a police-involved shooting in D.C. on Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the D.C. side of Eastern Avenue. The officer involved was a Takoma Park, Md. police officer.
WUSA9's Delia Gonçalves reported that the suspect was shot during a stolen cell phone sting.
Police say the suspect opened fired at the officer before fleeing. That's when police say the officer shot back, hitting the suspect in the shoulder. The suspect was shot at least one time and transported to a local hospital while he was conscious and breathing.
Police say the officer was not shot.
No further information has been released at this time.
