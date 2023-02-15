Suspect in custody after stabbing woman in NE DC, police say

The woman was taken to an area hospital conscious and breathing after the incident on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was sent to the hospital following a stabbing in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday.

Police say one suspect is currently in custody for their alleged involvement in the incident. This person has yet to be identified.

At 7:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, a 911 call regarding the stabbing came into the police department.

Officers claim a woman was found with a stab wound in the 4200 block of Clay Street in Northeast D.C. She was taken to an area hospital by EMS conscious and breathing following the incident.

Investigators are working to confirm if the incident was domestic-related or not.

Neither the victim nor the suspect(s) in this case has been identified as of yet.

Police have not said what led up to the stabbing. They have also not confirmed if the suspect, in this case, stayed at the scene after the woman suffered a stab wound.

Officers claim the investigation into this case is active and ongoing. MPD detectives are still searching for any additional information.